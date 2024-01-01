Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns today

1.000 GNF = 0.05854 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.05854 CRC
5 GNF0.29269 CRC
10 GNF0.58539 CRC
20 GNF1.17078 CRC
50 GNF2.92695 CRC
100 GNF5.85389 CRC
250 GNF14.63473 CRC
500 GNF29.26945 CRC
1000 GNF58.53890 CRC
2000 GNF117.07780 CRC
5000 GNF292.69450 CRC
10000 GNF585.38900 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC17.08270 GNF
5 CRC85.41350 GNF
10 CRC170.82700 GNF
20 CRC341.65400 GNF
50 CRC854.13500 GNF
100 CRC1,708.27000 GNF
250 CRC4,270.67500 GNF
500 CRC8,541.35000 GNF
1000 CRC17,082.70000 GNF
2000 CRC34,165.40000 GNF
5000 CRC85,413.50000 GNF
10000 CRC170,827.00000 GNF