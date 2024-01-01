Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert GNF to CRC at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₡0.05898 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 GNF to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06000.0611
Low0.05900.0590
Average0.05950.0599
Change-1.09%-3.48%
View full history

1 GNF to CRC stats

The performance of GNF to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0600 and a 30 day low of 0.0590. This means the 30 day average was 0.0595. The change for GNF to CRC was -1.09.

The performance of GNF to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0611 and a 90 day low of 0.0590. This means the 90 day average was 0.0599. The change for GNF to CRC was -3.48.

Track market ratesView GNF to CRC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3481.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12225.529
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.121
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.05898 CRC
5 GNF0.29492 CRC
10 GNF0.58984 CRC
20 GNF1.17969 CRC
50 GNF2.94922 CRC
100 GNF5.89844 CRC
250 GNF14.74610 CRC
500 GNF29.49220 CRC
1000 GNF58.98440 CRC
2000 GNF117.96880 CRC
5000 GNF294.92200 CRC
10000 GNF589.84400 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.95360 GNF
5 CRC84.76800 GNF
10 CRC169.53600 GNF
20 CRC339.07200 GNF
50 CRC847.68000 GNF
100 CRC1,695.36000 GNF
250 CRC4,238.40000 GNF
500 CRC8,476.80000 GNF
1000 CRC16,953.60000 GNF
2000 CRC33,907.20000 GNF
5000 CRC84,768.00000 GNF
10000 CRC169,536.00000 GNF