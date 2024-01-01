10 Costa Rican colóns to Guinean francs

Convert CRC to GNF at the real exchange rate

10 crc
167 gnf

1.00000 CRC = 16.65090 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.65090 GNF
5 CRC83.25450 GNF
10 CRC166.50900 GNF
20 CRC333.01800 GNF
50 CRC832.54500 GNF
100 CRC1665.09000 GNF
250 CRC4162.72500 GNF
500 CRC8325.45000 GNF
1000 CRC16650.90000 GNF
2000 CRC33301.80000 GNF
5000 CRC83254.50000 GNF
10000 CRC166509.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06006 CRC
5 GNF0.30028 CRC
10 GNF0.60057 CRC
20 GNF1.20114 CRC
50 GNF3.00285 CRC
100 GNF6.00569 CRC
250 GNF15.01423 CRC
500 GNF30.02845 CRC
1000 GNF60.05690 CRC
2000 GNF120.11380 CRC
5000 GNF300.28450 CRC
10000 GNF600.56900 CRC