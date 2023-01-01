20 Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GNF to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 gnf
1.25 crc

1.00000 GNF = 0.06244 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:9 UTC
GNF to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.0487587.23641.436261.657970.965718.5205
1GBP1.1530711.20925100.5871.656071.911711.1135221.3549
1USD0.953550.826959183.18131.36951.58090.9208517.6596
1INR0.01146310.009941640.012021910.0164640.01900550.01107040.212303

How to convert Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06244 CRC
5 GNF0.31221 CRC
10 GNF0.62442 CRC
20 GNF1.24884 CRC
50 GNF3.12209 CRC
100 GNF6.24418 CRC
250 GNF15.61045 CRC
500 GNF31.22090 CRC
1000 GNF62.44180 CRC
2000 GNF124.88360 CRC
5000 GNF312.20900 CRC
10000 GNF624.41800 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.01490 GNF
5 CRC80.07450 GNF
10 CRC160.14900 GNF
20 CRC320.29800 GNF
50 CRC800.74500 GNF
100 CRC1601.49000 GNF
250 CRC4003.72500 GNF
500 CRC8007.45000 GNF
1000 CRC16014.90000 GNF
2000 CRC32029.80000 GNF
5000 CRC80074.50000 GNF
10000 CRC160149.00000 GNF