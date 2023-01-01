100 Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GNF to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
6.16 crc

1.00000 GNF = 0.06158 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85661.088890.65891.470321.632380.945418.7152
1 GBP1.1674111.27105105.8341.716431.905621.1036721.8478
1 USD0.918450.786751183.2651.35041.499250.8683517.1888
1 INR0.01103040.009448760.012009810.01621810.01800580.01042880.206435

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06158 CRC
5 GNF0.30791 CRC
10 GNF0.61583 CRC
20 GNF1.23166 CRC
50 GNF3.07915 CRC
100 GNF6.15829 CRC
250 GNF15.39573 CRC
500 GNF30.79145 CRC
1000 GNF61.58290 CRC
2000 GNF123.16580 CRC
5000 GNF307.91450 CRC
10000 GNF615.82900 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.23830 GNF
5 CRC81.19150 GNF
10 CRC162.38300 GNF
20 CRC324.76600 GNF
50 CRC811.91500 GNF
100 CRC1623.83000 GNF
250 CRC4059.57500 GNF
500 CRC8119.15000 GNF
1000 CRC16238.30000 GNF
2000 CRC32476.60000 GNF
5000 CRC81191.50000 GNF
10000 CRC162383.00000 GNF