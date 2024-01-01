Guinean francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert GNF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
0.09 shp

GFr1.000 GNF = £0.00009157 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5351.4641.6090.95919.265
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9391.7331.9041.13522.795
1 USD0.9320.788183.4391.3651.50.89417.953
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 GNF0.00009 SHP
5 GNF0.00046 SHP
10 GNF0.00092 SHP
20 GNF0.00183 SHP
50 GNF0.00458 SHP
100 GNF0.00916 SHP
250 GNF0.02289 SHP
500 GNF0.04579 SHP
1000 GNF0.09157 SHP
2000 GNF0.18315 SHP
5000 GNF0.45787 SHP
10000 GNF0.91575 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guinean Franc
1 SHP10,920.00000 GNF
5 SHP54,600.00000 GNF
10 SHP109,200.00000 GNF
20 SHP218,400.00000 GNF
50 SHP546,000.00000 GNF
100 SHP1,092,000.00000 GNF
250 SHP2,730,000.00000 GNF
500 SHP5,460,000.00000 GNF
1000 SHP10,920,000.00000 GNF
2000 SHP21,840,000.00000 GNF
5000 SHP54,600,000.00000 GNF
10000 SHP109,200,000.00000 GNF