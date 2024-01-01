Guinean francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert GNF to SHP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = £0.00009147 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
GNF to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 GNF to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change2.39%2.88%
1 GNF to SHP stats

The performance of GNF to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for GNF to SHP was 2.39.

The performance of GNF to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for GNF to SHP was 2.88.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 GNF0.00009 SHP
5 GNF0.00046 SHP
10 GNF0.00091 SHP
20 GNF0.00183 SHP
50 GNF0.00457 SHP
100 GNF0.00915 SHP
250 GNF0.02287 SHP
500 GNF0.04573 SHP
1000 GNF0.09147 SHP
2000 GNF0.18293 SHP
5000 GNF0.45733 SHP
10000 GNF0.91466 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guinean Franc
1 SHP10,933.10000 GNF
5 SHP54,665.50000 GNF
10 SHP109,331.00000 GNF
20 SHP218,662.00000 GNF
50 SHP546,655.00000 GNF
100 SHP1,093,310.00000 GNF
250 SHP2,733,275.00000 GNF
500 SHP5,466,550.00000 GNF
1000 SHP10,933,100.00000 GNF
2000 SHP21,866,200.00000 GNF
5000 SHP54,665,500.00000 GNF
10000 SHP109,331,000.00000 GNF