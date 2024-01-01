1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Guinean francs

Convert SHP to GNF at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = GFr10,850 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
SHP to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 SHP to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11,220.800011,588.1000
Low10,853.400010,853.4000
Average11,078.093311,264.1367
Change-3.03%-4.71%
1 SHP to GNF stats

The performance of SHP to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,220.8000 and a 30 day low of 10,853.4000. This means the 30 day average was 11,078.0933. The change for SHP to GNF was -3.03.

The performance of SHP to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11,588.1000 and a 90 day low of 10,853.4000. This means the 90 day average was 11,264.1367. The change for SHP to GNF was -4.71.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guinean Franc
1 SHP10,853.40000 GNF
5 SHP54,267.00000 GNF
10 SHP108,534.00000 GNF
20 SHP217,068.00000 GNF
50 SHP542,670.00000 GNF
100 SHP1,085,340.00000 GNF
250 SHP2,713,350.00000 GNF
500 SHP5,426,700.00000 GNF
1000 SHP10,853,400.00000 GNF
2000 SHP21,706,800.00000 GNF
5000 SHP54,267,000.00000 GNF
10000 SHP108,534,000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 GNF0.00009 SHP
5 GNF0.00046 SHP
10 GNF0.00092 SHP
20 GNF0.00184 SHP
50 GNF0.00461 SHP
100 GNF0.00921 SHP
250 GNF0.02303 SHP
500 GNF0.04607 SHP
1000 GNF0.09214 SHP
2000 GNF0.18427 SHP
5000 GNF0.46069 SHP
10000 GNF0.92137 SHP