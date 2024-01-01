Convert GNF to TRY at the real exchange rate

Guinean francs to Turkish liras today

1,000 gnf
3.83 try

GFr1.000 GNF = TL0.003833 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5581.4651.610.95919.276
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9711.7331.9051.13522.809
1 USD0.9320.787183.4451.3651.50.89417.961
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Turkish Lira
1 GNF0.00383 TRY
5 GNF0.01917 TRY
10 GNF0.03833 TRY
20 GNF0.07666 TRY
50 GNF0.19166 TRY
100 GNF0.38332 TRY
250 GNF0.95831 TRY
500 GNF1.91661 TRY
1000 GNF3.83322 TRY
2000 GNF7.66644 TRY
5000 GNF19.16610 TRY
10000 GNF38.33220 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guinean Franc
1 TRY260.87700 GNF
5 TRY1,304.38500 GNF
10 TRY2,608.77000 GNF
20 TRY5,217.54000 GNF
50 TRY13,043.85000 GNF
100 TRY26,087.70000 GNF
250 TRY65,219.25000 GNF
500 TRY130,438.50000 GNF
1000 TRY260,877.00000 GNF
2000 TRY521,754.00000 GNF
5000 TRY1,304,385.00000 GNF
10000 TRY2,608,770.00000 GNF