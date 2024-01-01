Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert GNF to BDT at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = Tk0.01387 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
GNF to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 GNF to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01390.0139
Low0.01390.0138
Average0.01390.0139
Change0.09%-0.22%
1 GNF to BDT stats

The performance of GNF to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0139 and a 30 day low of 0.0139. This means the 30 day average was 0.0139. The change for GNF to BDT was 0.09.

The performance of GNF to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0139 and a 90 day low of 0.0138. This means the 90 day average was 0.0139. The change for GNF to BDT was -0.22.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.



How to convert Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BDT rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01387 BDT
5 GNF0.06936 BDT
10 GNF0.13871 BDT
20 GNF0.27743 BDT
50 GNF0.69357 BDT
100 GNF1.38714 BDT
250 GNF3.46785 BDT
500 GNF6.93570 BDT
1000 GNF13.87140 BDT
2000 GNF27.74280 BDT
5000 GNF69.35700 BDT
10000 GNF138.71400 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT72.09050 GNF
5 BDT360.45250 GNF
10 BDT720.90500 GNF
20 BDT1,441.81000 GNF
50 BDT3,604.52500 GNF
100 BDT7,209.05000 GNF
250 BDT18,022.62500 GNF
500 BDT36,045.25000 GNF
1000 BDT72,090.50000 GNF
2000 BDT144,181.00000 GNF
5000 BDT360,452.50000 GNF
10000 BDT720,905.00000 GNF