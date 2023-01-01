5 Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GNF to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
0.06 bdt

1.00000 GNF = 0.01284 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:57 UTC
GNF to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01284 BDT
5 GNF0.06420 BDT
10 GNF0.12841 BDT
20 GNF0.25681 BDT
50 GNF0.64204 BDT
100 GNF1.28407 BDT
250 GNF3.21018 BDT
500 GNF6.42035 BDT
1000 GNF12.84070 BDT
2000 GNF25.68140 BDT
5000 GNF64.20350 BDT
10000 GNF128.40700 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT77.87760 GNF
5 BDT389.38800 GNF
10 BDT778.77600 GNF
20 BDT1557.55200 GNF
50 BDT3893.88000 GNF
100 BDT7787.76000 GNF
250 BDT19469.40000 GNF
500 BDT38938.80000 GNF
1000 BDT77877.60000 GNF
2000 BDT155755.20000 GNF
5000 BDT389388.00000 GNF
10000 BDT778776.00000 GNF