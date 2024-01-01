Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert GNF to BTN at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = Nu.0.009795 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 GNF to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00980.0098
Low0.00970.0097
Average0.00980.0097
Change0.46%0.28%
1 GNF to BTN stats

The performance of GNF to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0098 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for GNF to BTN was 0.46.

The performance of GNF to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0098 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for GNF to BTN was 0.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3441.4781.6220.93621.306
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.771.9441.12125.526
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.124
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00980 BTN
5 GNF0.04898 BTN
10 GNF0.09795 BTN
20 GNF0.19591 BTN
50 GNF0.48977 BTN
100 GNF0.97955 BTN
250 GNF2.44887 BTN
500 GNF4.89775 BTN
1000 GNF9.79549 BTN
2000 GNF19.59098 BTN
5000 GNF48.97745 BTN
10000 GNF97.95490 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN102.08800 GNF
5 BTN510.44000 GNF
10 BTN1,020.88000 GNF
20 BTN2,041.76000 GNF
50 BTN5,104.40000 GNF
100 BTN10,208.80000 GNF
250 BTN25,522.00000 GNF
500 BTN51,044.00000 GNF
1000 BTN102,088.00000 GNF
2000 BTN204,176.00000 GNF
5000 BTN510,440.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1,020,880.00000 GNF