GFr1.000 GNF = Ft0.04475 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Updated a few seconds ago
HUF
1 GNF to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04510.0451
Low0.04300.0408
Average0.04400.0424
Change3.97%8.56%
1 GNF to HUF stats

The performance of GNF to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0451 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0440. The change for GNF to HUF was 3.97.

The performance of GNF to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0451 and a 90 day low of 0.0408. This means the 90 day average was 0.0424. The change for GNF to HUF was 8.56.

1 EUR10.8351.05989.3781.4781.6230.93621.306
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0821.7711.9441.12225.526
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.116
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 GNF0.04475 HUF
5 GNF0.22377 HUF
10 GNF0.44754 HUF
20 GNF0.89508 HUF
50 GNF2.23770 HUF
100 GNF4.47540 HUF
250 GNF11.18850 HUF
500 GNF22.37700 HUF
1000 GNF44.75400 HUF
2000 GNF89.50800 HUF
5000 GNF223.77000 HUF
10000 GNF447.54000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Guinean Franc
2000 HUF44,688.80000 GNF
5000 HUF111,722.00000 GNF
10000 HUF223,444.00000 GNF
15000 HUF335,166.00000 GNF
20000 HUF446,888.00000 GNF
30000 HUF670,332.00000 GNF
40000 HUF893,776.00000 GNF
50000 HUF1,117,220.00000 GNF
60000 HUF1,340,664.00000 GNF
100000 HUF2,234,440.00000 GNF
150000 HUF3,351,660.00000 GNF
200000 HUF4,468,880.00000 GNF