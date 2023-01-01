1 thousand Guinean francs to Hungarian forints

Convert GNF to HUF at the real exchange rate

1000 gnf
43 huf

1.00000 GNF = 0.04307 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.048787.21361.436141.658420.964418.4946
1GBP1.1526711.2088100.5281.655391.91161.1116421.318
1USD0.953550.827267183.16351.369451.58140.919617.6357
1INR0.01146610.009947470.012024510.0164670.01901560.01105770.212061

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 GNF0.04307 HUF
5 GNF0.21534 HUF
10 GNF0.43069 HUF
20 GNF0.86137 HUF
50 GNF2.15343 HUF
100 GNF4.30686 HUF
250 GNF10.76715 HUF
500 GNF21.53430 HUF
1000 GNF43.06860 HUF
2000 GNF86.13720 HUF
5000 GNF215.34300 HUF
10000 GNF430.68600 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Guinean Franc
2000 HUF46437.60000 GNF
5000 HUF116094.00000 GNF
10000 HUF232188.00000 GNF
15000 HUF348282.00000 GNF
20000 HUF464376.00000 GNF
30000 HUF696564.00000 GNF
40000 HUF928752.00000 GNF
50000 HUF1160940.00000 GNF
60000 HUF1393128.00000 GNF
100000 HUF2321880.00000 GNF
150000 HUF3482820.00000 GNF
200000 HUF4643760.00000 GNF