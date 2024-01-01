Guinean francs to Icelandic krónas today

Convert GNF to ISK at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = kr0.01594 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 GNF to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0162
Low0.01580.0156
Average0.01600.0159
Change-0.30%-0.13%
1 GNF to ISK stats

The performance of GNF to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0160. The change for GNF to ISK was -0.30.

The performance of GNF to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0162 and a 90 day low of 0.0156. This means the 90 day average was 0.0159. The change for GNF to ISK was -0.13.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 GNF0.01594 ISK
5 GNF0.07969 ISK
10 GNF0.15939 ISK
20 GNF0.31878 ISK
50 GNF0.79694 ISK
100 GNF1.59388 ISK
250 GNF3.98470 ISK
500 GNF7.96940 ISK
1000 GNF15.93880 ISK
2000 GNF31.87760 ISK
5000 GNF79.69400 ISK
10000 GNF159.38800 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guinean Franc
1 ISK62.73990 GNF
5 ISK313.69950 GNF
10 ISK627.39900 GNF
20 ISK1,254.79800 GNF
50 ISK3,136.99500 GNF
100 ISK6,273.99000 GNF
250 ISK15,684.97500 GNF
500 ISK31,369.95000 GNF
1000 ISK62,739.90000 GNF
2000 ISK125,479.80000 GNF
5000 ISK313,699.50000 GNF
10000 ISK627,399.00000 GNF