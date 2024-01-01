Guinean francs to Thai bahts today

Convert GNF to THB at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ฿0.004012 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
GNF to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 GNF to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00390.0037
Average0.00400.0039
Change3.23%-0.13%
1 GNF to THB stats

The performance of GNF to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for GNF to THB was 3.23.

The performance of GNF to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0037. This means the 90 day average was 0.0039. The change for GNF to THB was -0.13.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Thai Baht
1 GNF0.00401 THB
5 GNF0.02006 THB
10 GNF0.04012 THB
20 GNF0.08024 THB
50 GNF0.20060 THB
100 GNF0.40120 THB
250 GNF1.00300 THB
500 GNF2.00599 THB
1000 GNF4.01198 THB
2000 GNF8.02396 THB
5000 GNF20.05990 THB
10000 GNF40.11980 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Guinean Franc
1 THB249.25300 GNF
5 THB1,246.26500 GNF
10 THB2,492.53000 GNF
20 THB4,985.06000 GNF
50 THB12,462.65000 GNF
100 THB24,925.30000 GNF
250 THB62,313.25000 GNF
500 THB124,626.50000 GNF
1000 THB249,253.00000 GNF
2000 THB498,506.00000 GNF
5000 THB1,246,265.00000 GNF
10000 THB2,492,530.00000 GNF