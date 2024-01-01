Guinean francs to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert GNF to TZS at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = tzs0.3088 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 GNF to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31720.3172
Low0.30810.3081
Average0.31200.3141
Change-2.17%-1.82%
View full history

1 GNF to TZS stats

The performance of GNF to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3172 and a 30 day low of 0.3081. This means the 30 day average was 0.3120. The change for GNF to TZS was -2.17.

The performance of GNF to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3172 and a 90 day low of 0.3081. This means the 90 day average was 0.3141. The change for GNF to TZS was -1.82.

Track market ratesView GNF to TZS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3821.4781.6220.93721.299
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0821.771.9431.12225.517
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5310.88420.109
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GNF0.30881 TZS
5 GNF1.54406 TZS
10 GNF3.08812 TZS
20 GNF6.17624 TZS
50 GNF15.44060 TZS
100 GNF30.88120 TZS
250 GNF77.20300 TZS
500 GNF154.40600 TZS
1000 GNF308.81200 TZS
2000 GNF617.62400 TZS
5000 GNF1,544.06000 TZS
10000 GNF3,088.12000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 TZS3.23822 GNF
5 TZS16.19110 GNF
10 TZS32.38220 GNF
20 TZS64.76440 GNF
50 TZS161.91100 GNF
100 TZS323.82200 GNF
250 TZS809.55500 GNF
500 TZS1,619.11000 GNF
1000 TZS3,238.22000 GNF
2000 TZS6,476.44000 GNF
5000 TZS16,191.10000 GNF
10000 TZS32,382.20000 GNF