Guinean francs to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GNF to NGN at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₦0.2003 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
GNF to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 GNF to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20030.2003
Low0.19670.1827
Average0.19840.1932
Change1.82%9.18%
1 GNF to NGN stats

The performance of GNF to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2003 and a 30 day low of 0.1967. This means the 30 day average was 0.1984. The change for GNF to NGN was 1.82.

The performance of GNF to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2003 and a 90 day low of 0.1827. This means the 90 day average was 0.1932. The change for GNF to NGN was 9.18.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.20026 NGN
5 GNF1.00131 NGN
10 GNF2.00261 NGN
20 GNF4.00522 NGN
50 GNF10.01305 NGN
100 GNF20.02610 NGN
250 GNF50.06525 NGN
500 GNF100.13050 NGN
1000 GNF200.26100 NGN
2000 GNF400.52200 NGN
5000 GNF1,001.30500 NGN
10000 GNF2,002.61000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN4.99349 GNF
5 NGN24.96745 GNF
10 NGN49.93490 GNF
20 NGN99.86980 GNF
50 NGN249.67450 GNF
100 NGN499.34900 GNF
250 NGN1,248.37250 GNF
500 NGN2,496.74500 GNF
1000 NGN4,993.49000 GNF
2000 NGN9,986.98000 GNF
5000 NGN24,967.45000 GNF
10000 NGN49,934.90000 GNF