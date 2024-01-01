20 Nigerian nairas to Guinean francs

Convert NGN to GNF at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
108 gnf

₦1.000 NGN = GFr5.391 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.63756.4432
Low5.18885.1888
Average5.39545.6760
Change-3.97%-13.10%
1 NGN to GNF stats

The performance of NGN to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6375 and a 30 day low of 5.1888. This means the 30 day average was 5.3954. The change for NGN to GNF was -3.97.

The performance of NGN to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4432 and a 90 day low of 5.1888. This means the 90 day average was 5.6760. The change for NGN to GNF was -13.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN5.39137 GNF
5 NGN26.95685 GNF
10 NGN53.91370 GNF
20 NGN107.82740 GNF
50 NGN269.56850 GNF
100 NGN539.13700 GNF
250 NGN1,347.84250 GNF
500 NGN2,695.68500 GNF
1000 NGN5,391.37000 GNF
2000 NGN10,782.74000 GNF
5000 NGN26,956.85000 GNF
10000 NGN53,913.70000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.18548 NGN
5 GNF0.92741 NGN
10 GNF1.85482 NGN
20 GNF3.70964 NGN
50 GNF9.27410 NGN
100 GNF18.54820 NGN
250 GNF46.37050 NGN
500 GNF92.74100 NGN
1000 GNF185.48200 NGN
2000 GNF370.96400 NGN
5000 GNF927.41000 NGN
10000 GNF1,854.82000 NGN