5 Guinean francs to Nigerian nairas

Convert GNF to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
0.45 ngn

1.00000 GNF = 0.08940 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:54 UTC
GNF to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0485587.22361.436411.658570.964918.4709
1GBP1.1531411.2091100.5791.656351.912531.1126621.2991
1USD0.95370.827061183.1851.36991.581780.920217.6157
1INR0.01146480.009942430.012021410.01646810.01901520.01106210.211765

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.08940 NGN
5 GNF0.44698 NGN
10 GNF0.89396 NGN
20 GNF1.78792 NGN
50 GNF4.46980 NGN
100 GNF8.93959 NGN
250 GNF22.34897 NGN
500 GNF44.69795 NGN
1000 GNF89.39590 NGN
2000 GNF178.79180 NGN
5000 GNF446.97950 NGN
10000 GNF893.95900 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN11.18620 GNF
5 NGN55.93100 GNF
10 NGN111.86200 GNF
20 NGN223.72400 GNF
50 NGN559.31000 GNF
100 NGN1118.62000 GNF
250 NGN2796.55000 GNF
500 NGN5593.10000 GNF
1000 NGN11186.20000 GNF
2000 NGN22372.40000 GNF
5000 NGN55931.00000 GNF
10000 NGN111862.00000 GNF