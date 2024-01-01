Guinean francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert GNF to TTD at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = TT$0.0007841 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TTD
1 GNF to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-0.08%-0.39%
1 GNF to TTD stats

The performance of GNF to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for GNF to TTD was -0.08.

The performance of GNF to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for GNF to TTD was -0.39.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3951.4781.6220.93721.302
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0911.7711.9431.12225.519
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5310.88420.108
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GNF0.00078 TTD
5 GNF0.00392 TTD
10 GNF0.00784 TTD
20 GNF0.01568 TTD
50 GNF0.03921 TTD
100 GNF0.07841 TTD
250 GNF0.19603 TTD
500 GNF0.39207 TTD
1000 GNF0.78414 TTD
2000 GNF1.56827 TTD
5000 GNF3.92068 TTD
10000 GNF7.84137 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TTD1,275.29000 GNF
5 TTD6,376.45000 GNF
10 TTD12,752.90000 GNF
20 TTD25,505.80000 GNF
50 TTD63,764.50000 GNF
100 TTD127,529.00000 GNF
250 TTD318,822.50000 GNF
500 TTD637,645.00000 GNF
1000 TTD1,275,290.00000 GNF
2000 TTD2,550,580.00000 GNF
5000 TTD6,376,450.00000 GNF
10000 TTD12,752,900.00000 GNF