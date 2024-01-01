Guinean francs to Chilean pesos today

Convert GNF to CLP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = $0.1128 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 GNF to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11480.1148
Low0.10980.1040
Average0.11170.1088
Change2.12%5.30%
1 GNF to CLP stats

The performance of GNF to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1148 and a 30 day low of 0.1098. This means the 30 day average was 0.1117. The change for GNF to CLP was 2.12.

The performance of GNF to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1148 and a 90 day low of 0.1040. This means the 90 day average was 0.1088. The change for GNF to CLP was 5.30.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chilean Peso
1 GNF0.11278 CLP
5 GNF0.56391 CLP
10 GNF1.12781 CLP
20 GNF2.25562 CLP
50 GNF5.63905 CLP
100 GNF11.27810 CLP
250 GNF28.19525 CLP
500 GNF56.39050 CLP
1000 GNF112.78100 CLP
2000 GNF225.56200 CLP
5000 GNF563.90500 CLP
10000 GNF1,127.81000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guinean Franc
1 CLP8.86677 GNF
5 CLP44.33385 GNF
10 CLP88.66770 GNF
20 CLP177.33540 GNF
50 CLP443.33850 GNF
100 CLP886.67700 GNF
250 CLP2,216.69250 GNF
500 CLP4,433.38500 GNF
1000 CLP8,866.77000 GNF
2000 CLP17,733.54000 GNF
5000 CLP44,333.85000 GNF
10000 CLP88,667.70000 GNF