Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert GNF to VND at the real exchange rate
GNF to VND conversion chart
1 GNF = 2.94986 VND
0
|1 GNF to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.9559
|2.9559
|Low
|2.9312
|2.8445
|Average
|2.9423
|2.8953
|Change
|0.64%
|1.45%
1 GNF to VND stats
The performance of GNF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9559 and a 30 day low of 2.9312. This means the 30 day average was 2.9423. The change for GNF to VND was 0.64.
The performance of GNF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9559 and a 90 day low of 2.8445. This means the 90 day average was 2.8953. The change for GNF to VND was 1.45.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
|1000 VND
|338.99900 GNF
|2000 VND
|677.99800 GNF
|5000 VND
|1,694.99500 GNF
|10000 VND
|3,389.99000 GNF
|20000 VND
|6,779.98000 GNF
|50000 VND
|16,949.95000 GNF
|100000 VND
|33,899.90000 GNF
|200000 VND
|67,799.80000 GNF
|500000 VND
|169,499.50000 GNF
|1000000 VND
|338,999.00000 GNF
|2000000 VND
|677,998.00000 GNF
|5000000 VND
|1,694,995.00000 GNF