Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GNF to VND at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₫2.950 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
GNF to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 GNF to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.95592.9559
Low2.93122.8445
Average2.94232.8953
Change0.64%1.45%
1 GNF to VND stats

The performance of GNF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9559 and a 30 day low of 2.9312. This means the 30 day average was 2.9423. The change for GNF to VND was 0.64.

The performance of GNF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9559 and a 90 day low of 2.8445. This means the 90 day average was 2.8953. The change for GNF to VND was 1.45.

How to convert Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2.94986 VND
5 GNF14.74930 VND
10 GNF29.49860 VND
20 GNF58.99720 VND
50 GNF147.49300 VND
100 GNF294.98600 VND
250 GNF737.46500 VND
500 GNF1,474.93000 VND
1000 GNF2,949.86000 VND
2000 GNF5,899.72000 VND
5000 GNF14,749.30000 VND
10000 GNF29,498.60000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1000 VND338.99900 GNF
2000 VND677.99800 GNF
5000 VND1,694.99500 GNF
10000 VND3,389.99000 GNF
20000 VND6,779.98000 GNF
50000 VND16,949.95000 GNF
100000 VND33,899.90000 GNF
200000 VND67,799.80000 GNF
500000 VND169,499.50000 GNF
1000000 VND338,999.00000 GNF
2000000 VND677,998.00000 GNF
5000000 VND1,694,995.00000 GNF