50 Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert GNF to VND at the real exchange rate

50 gnf
142 vnd

1.00000 GNF = 2.84067 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 VND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867951.0484587.22321.437221.660120.965418.4784
1GBP1.1521411.208100.4971.655931.912751.1122821.2904
1USD0.95380.827815183.19251.37081.583410.920717.6245
1INR0.01146480.009950590.012020310.01647740.0190330.01106710.211852

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2.84067 VND
5 GNF14.20335 VND
10 GNF28.40670 VND
20 GNF56.81340 VND
50 GNF142.03350 VND
100 GNF284.06700 VND
250 GNF710.16750 VND
500 GNF1420.33500 VND
1000 GNF2840.67000 VND
2000 GNF5681.34000 VND
5000 GNF14203.35000 VND
10000 GNF28406.70000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1 VND0.35203 GNF
5 VND1.76015 GNF
10 VND3.52030 GNF
20 VND7.04060 GNF
50 VND17.60150 GNF
100 VND35.20300 GNF
250 VND88.00750 GNF
500 VND176.01500 GNF
1000 VND352.03000 GNF
2000 VND704.06000 GNF
5000 VND1760.15000 GNF
10000 VND3520.30000 GNF