Guinean francs to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GNF to MUR at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₨0.005381 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 GNF to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0055
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00540.0054
Change1.08%0.26%
View full history

1 GNF to MUR stats

The performance of GNF to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for GNF to MUR was 1.08.

The performance of GNF to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for GNF to MUR was 0.26.

Track market ratesView GNF to MUR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3991.4781.6220.93621.305
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0951.7711.9441.12225.522
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5320.88420.11
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 GNF0.00538 MUR
5 GNF0.02690 MUR
10 GNF0.05381 MUR
20 GNF0.10762 MUR
50 GNF0.26904 MUR
100 GNF0.53808 MUR
250 GNF1.34521 MUR
500 GNF2.69042 MUR
1000 GNF5.38084 MUR
2000 GNF10.76168 MUR
5000 GNF26.90420 MUR
10000 GNF53.80840 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 MUR185.84400 GNF
5 MUR929.22000 GNF
10 MUR1,858.44000 GNF
20 MUR3,716.88000 GNF
50 MUR9,292.20000 GNF
100 MUR18,584.40000 GNF
250 MUR46,461.00000 GNF
500 MUR92,922.00000 GNF
1000 MUR185,844.00000 GNF
2000 MUR371,688.00000 GNF
5000 MUR929,220.00000 GNF
10000 MUR1,858,440.00000 GNF