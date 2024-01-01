Guinean francs to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GNF to PKR at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₨0.03225 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
GNF to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 GNF to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03240.0325
Low0.03220.0321
Average0.03230.0323
Change0.06%-0.81%
1 GNF to PKR stats

The performance of GNF to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0324 and a 30 day low of 0.0322. This means the 30 day average was 0.0323. The change for GNF to PKR was 0.06.

The performance of GNF to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0325 and a 90 day low of 0.0321. This means the 90 day average was 0.0323. The change for GNF to PKR was -0.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3951.4781.6220.93721.306
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0951.7711.9431.12225.525
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5310.88420.112
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 GNF0.03225 PKR
5 GNF0.16126 PKR
10 GNF0.32253 PKR
20 GNF0.64505 PKR
50 GNF1.61263 PKR
100 GNF3.22526 PKR
250 GNF8.06315 PKR
500 GNF16.12630 PKR
1000 GNF32.25260 PKR
2000 GNF64.50520 PKR
5000 GNF161.26300 PKR
10000 GNF322.52600 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 PKR31.00530 GNF
5 PKR155.02650 GNF
10 PKR310.05300 GNF
20 PKR620.10600 GNF
50 PKR1,550.26500 GNF
100 PKR3,100.53000 GNF
250 PKR7,751.32500 GNF
500 PKR15,502.65000 GNF
1000 PKR31,005.30000 GNF
2000 PKR62,010.60000 GNF
5000 PKR155,026.50000 GNF
10000 PKR310,053.00000 GNF