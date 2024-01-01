Guinean francs to Qatari rials today

Convert GNF to QAR at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = QR0.0004233 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
GNF to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 GNF to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.12%-0.29%
1 GNF to QAR stats

The performance of GNF to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for GNF to QAR was 0.12.

The performance of GNF to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for GNF to QAR was -0.29.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Qatari Rial
1 GNF0.00042 QAR
5 GNF0.00212 QAR
10 GNF0.00423 QAR
20 GNF0.00847 QAR
50 GNF0.02117 QAR
100 GNF0.04233 QAR
250 GNF0.10583 QAR
500 GNF0.21165 QAR
1000 GNF0.42331 QAR
2000 GNF0.84661 QAR
5000 GNF2.11653 QAR
10000 GNF4.23305 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Guinean Franc
1 QAR2,362.36000 GNF
5 QAR11,811.80000 GNF
10 QAR23,623.60000 GNF
20 QAR47,247.20000 GNF
50 QAR118,118.00000 GNF
100 QAR236,236.00000 GNF
250 QAR590,590.00000 GNF
500 QAR1,181,180.00000 GNF
1000 QAR2,362,360.00000 GNF
2000 QAR4,724,720.00000 GNF
5000 QAR11,811,800.00000 GNF
10000 QAR23,623,600.00000 GNF