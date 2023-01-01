50 Guinean francs to Qatari rials

Convert GNF to QAR at the real exchange rate

50 gnf
0.02 qar

1.00000 GNF = 0.00042 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GNF to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.048387.19181.436171.659230.964718.4694
1GBP1.1529411.2086100.5251.655781.912951.1122421.2936
1USD0.95390.827404183.17451.371.582780.9202517.6184
1INR0.0114690.00994780.012022910.01647140.01902960.01106410.211825

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Qatari Rial
1 GNF0.00042 QAR
5 GNF0.00212 QAR
10 GNF0.00425 QAR
20 GNF0.00849 QAR
50 GNF0.02123 QAR
100 GNF0.04246 QAR
250 GNF0.10616 QAR
500 GNF0.21232 QAR
1000 GNF0.42465 QAR
2000 GNF0.84929 QAR
5000 GNF2.12323 QAR
10000 GNF4.24645 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Guinean Franc
1 QAR2354.91000 GNF
5 QAR11774.55000 GNF
10 QAR23549.10000 GNF
20 QAR47098.20000 GNF
50 QAR117745.50000 GNF
100 QAR235491.00000 GNF
250 QAR588727.50000 GNF
500 QAR1177455.00000 GNF
1000 QAR2354910.00000 GNF
2000 QAR4709820.00000 GNF
5000 QAR11774550.00000 GNF
10000 QAR23549100.00000 GNF