Guinean francs to South Korean wons today

Convert GNF to KRW at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₩0.1614 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
GNF to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 GNF to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16400.1640
Low0.15940.1518
Average0.16120.1571
Change1.05%3.45%
1 GNF to KRW stats

The performance of GNF to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1640 and a 30 day low of 0.1594. This means the 30 day average was 0.1612. The change for GNF to KRW was 1.05.

The performance of GNF to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1640 and a 90 day low of 0.1518. This means the 90 day average was 0.1571. The change for GNF to KRW was 3.45.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0.16144 KRW
5 GNF0.80721 KRW
10 GNF1.61442 KRW
20 GNF3.22884 KRW
50 GNF8.07210 KRW
100 GNF16.14420 KRW
250 GNF40.36050 KRW
500 GNF80.72100 KRW
1000 GNF161.44200 KRW
2000 GNF322.88400 KRW
5000 GNF807.21000 KRW
10000 GNF1,614.42000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6.19419 GNF
5 KRW30.97095 GNF
10 KRW61.94190 GNF
20 KRW123.88380 GNF
50 KRW309.70950 GNF
100 KRW619.41900 GNF
250 KRW1,548.54750 GNF
500 KRW3,097.09500 GNF
1000 KRW6,194.19000 GNF
2000 KRW12,388.38000 GNF
5000 KRW30,970.95000 GNF
10000 KRW61,941.90000 GNF
20000 KRW123,883.80000 GNF
30000 KRW185,825.70000 GNF
40000 KRW247,767.60000 GNF
50000 KRW309,709.50000 GNF