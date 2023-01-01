1 Guinean franc to South Korean wons

Convert GNF to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0 krw

1.00000 GNF = 0.15821 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:39 UTC
GNF to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / South Korean Won
1 GNF0.15821 KRW
5 GNF0.79106 KRW
10 GNF1.58213 KRW
20 GNF3.16426 KRW
50 GNF7.91065 KRW
100 GNF15.82130 KRW
250 GNF39.55325 KRW
500 GNF79.10650 KRW
1000 GNF158.21300 KRW
2000 GNF316.42600 KRW
5000 GNF791.06500 KRW
10000 GNF1582.13000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guinean Franc
1 KRW6.32058 GNF
5 KRW31.60290 GNF
10 KRW63.20580 GNF
20 KRW126.41160 GNF
50 KRW316.02900 GNF
100 KRW632.05800 GNF
250 KRW1580.14500 GNF
500 KRW3160.29000 GNF
1000 KRW6320.58000 GNF
2000 KRW12641.16000 GNF
5000 KRW31602.90000 GNF
10000 KRW63205.80000 GNF