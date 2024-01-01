Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert GNF to XOF at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = CFA0.07191 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
GNF to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 GNF to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07230.0723
Low0.06980.0679
Average0.07090.0695
Change2.24%4.66%
1 GNF to XOF stats

The performance of GNF to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0723 and a 30 day low of 0.0698. This means the 30 day average was 0.0709. The change for GNF to XOF was 2.24.

The performance of GNF to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0723 and a 90 day low of 0.0679. This means the 90 day average was 0.0695. The change for GNF to XOF was 4.66.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.07191 XOF
5 GNF0.35956 XOF
10 GNF0.71912 XOF
20 GNF1.43823 XOF
50 GNF3.59558 XOF
100 GNF7.19115 XOF
250 GNF17.97788 XOF
500 GNF35.95575 XOF
1000 GNF71.91150 XOF
2000 GNF143.82300 XOF
5000 GNF359.55750 XOF
10000 GNF719.11500 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF13.90600 GNF
5 XOF69.53000 GNF
10 XOF139.06000 GNF
20 XOF278.12000 GNF
50 XOF695.30000 GNF
100 XOF1,390.60000 GNF
250 XOF3,476.50000 GNF
500 XOF6,953.00000 GNF
1000 XOF13,906.00000 GNF
2000 XOF27,812.00000 GNF
5000 XOF69,530.00000 GNF
10000 XOF139,060.00000 GNF