20 Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GNF to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 gnf
1 xof

1.00000 GNF = 0.07297 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
GNF to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

How to convert Guinean francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GNF0.07297 XOF
5 GNF0.36484 XOF
10 GNF0.72968 XOF
20 GNF1.45935 XOF
50 GNF3.64838 XOF
100 GNF7.29676 XOF
250 GNF18.24190 XOF
500 GNF36.48380 XOF
1000 GNF72.96760 XOF
2000 GNF145.93520 XOF
5000 GNF364.83800 XOF
10000 GNF729.67600 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Guinean Franc
1 XOF13.70470 GNF
5 XOF68.52350 GNF
10 XOF137.04700 GNF
20 XOF274.09400 GNF
50 XOF685.23500 GNF
100 XOF1370.47000 GNF
250 XOF3426.17500 GNF
500 XOF6852.35000 GNF
1000 XOF13704.70000 GNF
2000 XOF27409.40000 GNF
5000 XOF68523.50000 GNF
10000 XOF137047.00000 GNF