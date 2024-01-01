Guinean francs to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GNF to KES at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = Ksh0.01501 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
GNF to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 GNF to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01500.0150
Low0.01490.0149
Average0.01500.0150
Change0.35%-0.06%
1 GNF to KES stats

The performance of GNF to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0150 and a 30 day low of 0.0149. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for GNF to KES was 0.35.

The performance of GNF to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0150 and a 90 day low of 0.0149. This means the 90 day average was 0.0150. The change for GNF to KES was -0.06.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 GNF0.01501 KES
5 GNF0.07503 KES
10 GNF0.15005 KES
20 GNF0.30010 KES
50 GNF0.75025 KES
100 GNF1.50050 KES
250 GNF3.75125 KES
500 GNF7.50250 KES
1000 GNF15.00500 KES
2000 GNF30.01000 KES
5000 GNF75.02500 KES
10000 GNF150.05000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 KES66.64460 GNF
5 KES333.22300 GNF
10 KES666.44600 GNF
20 KES1,332.89200 GNF
50 KES3,332.23000 GNF
100 KES6,664.46000 GNF
250 KES16,661.15000 GNF
500 KES33,322.30000 GNF
1000 KES66,644.60000 GNF
2000 KES133,289.20000 GNF
5000 KES333,223.00000 GNF
10000 KES666,446.00000 GNF