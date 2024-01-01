Guinean francs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GNF to UAH at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₴0.004765 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 GNF to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0048
Low0.00480.0047
Average0.00480.0048
Change0.21%-0.19%
View full history

1 GNF to UAH stats

The performance of GNF to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for GNF to UAH was 0.21.

The performance of GNF to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for GNF to UAH was -0.19.

Track market ratesView GNF to UAH chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3821.4781.6220.93721.299
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0821.771.9431.12225.517
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5310.88420.109
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GNF0.00477 UAH
5 GNF0.02383 UAH
10 GNF0.04765 UAH
20 GNF0.09530 UAH
50 GNF0.23825 UAH
100 GNF0.47650 UAH
250 GNF1.19126 UAH
500 GNF2.38252 UAH
1000 GNF4.76504 UAH
2000 GNF9.53008 UAH
5000 GNF23.82520 UAH
10000 GNF47.65040 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Guinean Franc
1 UAH209.86200 GNF
5 UAH1,049.31000 GNF
10 UAH2,098.62000 GNF
20 UAH4,197.24000 GNF
50 UAH10,493.10000 GNF
100 UAH20,986.20000 GNF
250 UAH52,465.50000 GNF
500 UAH104,931.00000 GNF
1000 UAH209,862.00000 GNF
2000 UAH419,724.00000 GNF
5000 UAH1,049,310.00000 GNF
10000 UAH2,098,620.00000 GNF