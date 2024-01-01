Guinean francs to Colombian pesos today

Convert GNF to COP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = $0.5091 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

COP
1 GNF to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52210.5221
Low0.49410.4671
Average0.50890.4927
Change2.55%7.61%
1 GNF to COP stats

The performance of GNF to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5221 and a 30 day low of 0.4941. This means the 30 day average was 0.5089. The change for GNF to COP was 2.55.

The performance of GNF to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5221 and a 90 day low of 0.4671. This means the 90 day average was 0.4927. The change for GNF to COP was 7.61.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Colombian Peso
1 GNF0.50905 COP
5 GNF2.54526 COP
10 GNF5.09051 COP
20 GNF10.18102 COP
50 GNF25.45255 COP
100 GNF50.90510 COP
250 GNF127.26275 COP
500 GNF254.52550 COP
1000 GNF509.05100 COP
2000 GNF1,018.10200 COP
5000 GNF2,545.25500 COP
10000 GNF5,090.51000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guinean Franc
1 COP1.96444 GNF
5 COP9.82220 GNF
10 COP19.64440 GNF
20 COP39.28880 GNF
50 COP98.22200 GNF
100 COP196.44400 GNF
250 COP491.11000 GNF
500 COP982.22000 GNF
1000 COP1,964.44000 GNF
2000 COP3,928.88000 GNF
5000 COP9,822.20000 GNF
10000 COP19,644.40000 GNF