Guinean francs to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert GNF to TWD at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = NT$0.003772 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 GNF to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0038
Low0.00370.0037
Average0.00370.0037
Change1.44%1.92%
View full history

1 GNF to TWD stats

The performance of GNF to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for GNF to TWD was 1.44.

The performance of GNF to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0037. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for GNF to TWD was 1.92.

Track market ratesView GNF to TWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.04988.451.4751.6210.92921.713
1 GBP1.19911.257106.0591.7691.9431.11426.035
1 USD0.9540.795184.3551.4071.5450.88620.707
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.0110.245

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GNF0.00377 TWD
5 GNF0.01886 TWD
10 GNF0.03772 TWD
20 GNF0.07545 TWD
50 GNF0.18862 TWD
100 GNF0.37725 TWD
250 GNF0.94312 TWD
500 GNF1.88625 TWD
1000 GNF3.77249 TWD
2000 GNF7.54498 TWD
5000 GNF18.86245 TWD
10000 GNF37.72490 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TWD265.07700 GNF
5 TWD1,325.38500 GNF
10 TWD2,650.77000 GNF
20 TWD5,301.54000 GNF
50 TWD13,253.85000 GNF
100 TWD26,507.70000 GNF
250 TWD66,269.25000 GNF
500 TWD132,538.50000 GNF
1000 TWD265,077.00000 GNF
2000 TWD530,154.00000 GNF
5000 TWD1,325,385.00000 GNF
10000 TWD2,650,770.00000 GNF