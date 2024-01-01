Guinean francs to Jamaican dollars today

Convert GNF to JMD at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = J$0.01837 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 GNF to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01840.0184
Low0.01830.0181
Average0.01830.0183
Change-0.02%0.91%
View full history

1 GNF to JMD stats

The performance of GNF to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0184 and a 30 day low of 0.0183. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for GNF to JMD was -0.02.

The performance of GNF to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0184 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0183. The change for GNF to JMD was 0.91.

Track market ratesView GNF to JMD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3781.4781.6230.93621.305
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0821.7711.9441.12225.525
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5320.88420.115
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 GNF0.01837 JMD
5 GNF0.09186 JMD
10 GNF0.18373 JMD
20 GNF0.36746 JMD
50 GNF0.91864 JMD
100 GNF1.83728 JMD
250 GNF4.59320 JMD
500 GNF9.18640 JMD
1000 GNF18.37280 JMD
2000 GNF36.74560 JMD
5000 GNF91.86400 JMD
10000 GNF183.72800 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 JMD54.42840 GNF
5 JMD272.14200 GNF
10 JMD544.28400 GNF
20 JMD1,088.56800 GNF
50 JMD2,721.42000 GNF
100 JMD5,442.84000 GNF
250 JMD13,607.10000 GNF
500 JMD27,214.20000 GNF
1000 JMD54,428.40000 GNF
2000 JMD108,856.80000 GNF
5000 JMD272,142.00000 GNF
10000 JMD544,284.00000 GNF