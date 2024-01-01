Guinean francs to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert GNF to IMP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = £0.00009148 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
GNF to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 GNF to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change2.41%2.89%
1 GNF to IMP stats

The performance of GNF to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for GNF to IMP was 2.41.

The performance of GNF to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for GNF to IMP was 2.89.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 GNF0.00009 IMP
5 GNF0.00046 IMP
10 GNF0.00091 IMP
20 GNF0.00183 IMP
50 GNF0.00457 IMP
100 GNF0.00915 IMP
250 GNF0.02287 IMP
500 GNF0.04574 IMP
1000 GNF0.09148 IMP
2000 GNF0.18295 IMP
5000 GNF0.45738 IMP
10000 GNF0.91476 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guinean Franc
1 IMP10,931.80000 GNF
5 IMP54,659.00000 GNF
10 IMP109,318.00000 GNF
20 IMP218,636.00000 GNF
50 IMP546,590.00000 GNF
100 IMP1,093,180.00000 GNF
250 IMP2,732,950.00000 GNF
500 IMP5,465,900.00000 GNF
1000 IMP10,931,800.00000 GNF
2000 IMP21,863,600.00000 GNF
5000 IMP54,659,000.00000 GNF
10000 IMP109,318,000.00000 GNF