1 Guinean franc to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GNF to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 imp

1.00000 GNF = 0.00009 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:44
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86511.0965591.38041.49181.65830.9601518.8828
1 GBP1.1559411.26755105.6311.724441.91691.1098721.8275
1 USD0.911950.788924183.33451.360451.512290.875617.2202
1 INR0.01094330.009466950.011999810.01632520.01814720.01050710.20664

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 GNF0.00009 IMP
5 GNF0.00046 IMP
10 GNF0.00092 IMP
20 GNF0.00184 IMP
50 GNF0.00459 IMP
100 GNF0.00918 IMP
250 GNF0.02296 IMP
500 GNF0.04591 IMP
1000 GNF0.09183 IMP
2000 GNF0.18365 IMP
5000 GNF0.45913 IMP
10000 GNF0.91826 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guinean Franc
1 IMP10890.20000 GNF
5 IMP54451.00000 GNF
10 IMP108902.00000 GNF
20 IMP217804.00000 GNF
50 IMP544510.00000 GNF
100 IMP1089020.00000 GNF
250 IMP2722550.00000 GNF
500 IMP5445100.00000 GNF
1000 IMP10890200.00000 GNF
2000 IMP21780400.00000 GNF
5000 IMP54451000.00000 GNF
10000 IMP108902000.00000 GNF