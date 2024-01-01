Guinean francs to Argentine pesos today

Convert GNF to ARS at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = $0.1163 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
GNF to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ARS
1 GNF to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11630.1163
Low0.11400.1097
Average0.11520.1129
Change1.98%5.66%
1 GNF to ARS stats

The performance of GNF to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1163 and a 30 day low of 0.1140. This means the 30 day average was 0.1152. The change for GNF to ARS was 1.98.

The performance of GNF to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1163 and a 90 day low of 0.1097. This means the 90 day average was 0.1129. The change for GNF to ARS was 5.66.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Argentine Peso
1 GNF0.11629 ARS
5 GNF0.58145 ARS
10 GNF1.16290 ARS
20 GNF2.32580 ARS
50 GNF5.81450 ARS
100 GNF11.62900 ARS
250 GNF29.07250 ARS
500 GNF58.14500 ARS
1000 GNF116.29000 ARS
2000 GNF232.58000 ARS
5000 GNF581.45000 ARS
10000 GNF1,162.90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 ARS8.59917 GNF
5 ARS42.99585 GNF
10 ARS85.99170 GNF
20 ARS171.98340 GNF
50 ARS429.95850 GNF
100 ARS859.91700 GNF
250 ARS2,149.79250 GNF
500 ARS4,299.58500 GNF
1000 ARS8,599.17000 GNF
2000 ARS17,198.34000 GNF
5000 ARS42,995.85000 GNF
10000 ARS85,991.70000 GNF