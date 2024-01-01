Guinean francs to Swedish kronor today

Convert GNF to SEK at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = kr0.001267 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
GNF to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SEK
1 GNF to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change3.44%6.29%
1 GNF to SEK stats

The performance of GNF to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for GNF to SEK was 3.44.

The performance of GNF to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for GNF to SEK was 6.29.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3991.4781.6220.93721.304
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0951.7711.9431.12225.521
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5310.88420.109
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guinean francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Swedish Krona
1 GNF0.00127 SEK
5 GNF0.00634 SEK
10 GNF0.01267 SEK
20 GNF0.02535 SEK
50 GNF0.06336 SEK
100 GNF0.12673 SEK
250 GNF0.31682 SEK
500 GNF0.63363 SEK
1000 GNF1.26726 SEK
2000 GNF2.53452 SEK
5000 GNF6.33630 SEK
10000 GNF12.67260 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Guinean Franc
1 SEK789.10500 GNF
5 SEK3,945.52500 GNF
10 SEK7,891.05000 GNF
20 SEK15,782.10000 GNF
50 SEK39,455.25000 GNF
100 SEK78,910.50000 GNF
250 SEK197,276.25000 GNF
500 SEK394,552.50000 GNF
1000 SEK789,105.00000 GNF
2000 SEK1,578,210.00000 GNF
5000 SEK3,945,525.00000 GNF
10000 SEK7,891,050.00000 GNF