Guinean francs to Georgian laris today

Convert GNF to GEL at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₾0.0003186 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 GNF to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change0.91%1.28%
View full history

1 GNF to GEL stats

The performance of GNF to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for GNF to GEL was 0.91.

The performance of GNF to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for GNF to GEL was 1.28.

Track market ratesView GNF to GEL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12225.526
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.119
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Georgian Lari
1 GNF0.00032 GEL
5 GNF0.00159 GEL
10 GNF0.00319 GEL
20 GNF0.00637 GEL
50 GNF0.01593 GEL
100 GNF0.03186 GEL
250 GNF0.07966 GEL
500 GNF0.15932 GEL
1000 GNF0.31864 GEL
2000 GNF0.63727 GEL
5000 GNF1.59318 GEL
10000 GNF3.18637 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Guinean Franc
1 GEL3,138.37000 GNF
5 GEL15,691.85000 GNF
10 GEL31,383.70000 GNF
20 GEL62,767.40000 GNF
50 GEL156,918.50000 GNF
100 GEL313,837.00000 GNF
250 GEL784,592.50000 GNF
500 GEL1,569,185.00000 GNF
1000 GEL3,138,370.00000 GNF
2000 GEL6,276,740.00000 GNF
5000 GEL15,691,850.00000 GNF
10000 GEL31,383,700.00000 GNF