5000 Guinean francs to Georgian laris

Convert GNF to GEL at the real exchange rate

5000 gnf
1.56 gel

1.00000 GNF = 0.00031 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:21 UTC
GNF to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Georgian Lari
1 GNF0.00031 GEL
5 GNF0.00156 GEL
10 GNF0.00312 GEL
20 GNF0.00624 GEL
50 GNF0.01560 GEL
100 GNF0.03120 GEL
250 GNF0.07799 GEL
500 GNF0.15598 GEL
1000 GNF0.31196 GEL
2000 GNF0.62391 GEL
5000 GNF1.55979 GEL
10000 GNF3.11957 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Guinean Franc
1 GEL3205.57000 GNF
5 GEL16027.85000 GNF
10 GEL32055.70000 GNF
20 GEL64111.40000 GNF
50 GEL160278.50000 GNF
100 GEL320557.00000 GNF
250 GEL801392.50000 GNF
500 GEL1602785.00000 GNF
1000 GEL3205570.00000 GNF
2000 GEL6411140.00000 GNF
5000 GEL16027850.00000 GNF
10000 GEL32055700.00000 GNF