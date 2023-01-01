10 Guinean francs to Georgian laris

Convert GNF to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.00 gel

1.00000 GNF = 0.00031 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.049287.2521.436041.65750.9649518.5073
1GBP1.1524111.20925100.5621.65511.910351.1120121.3304
1USD0.95310.826959183.16051.36871.579780.919717.6394
1INR0.01146110.009944130.012024910.01645850.01899670.01105930.212113

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Georgian Lari
1 GNF0.00031 GEL
5 GNF0.00156 GEL
10 GNF0.00312 GEL
20 GNF0.00624 GEL
50 GNF0.01560 GEL
100 GNF0.03120 GEL
250 GNF0.07799 GEL
500 GNF0.15598 GEL
1000 GNF0.31197 GEL
2000 GNF0.62394 GEL
5000 GNF1.55984 GEL
10000 GNF3.11969 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Guinean Franc
1 GEL3205.44000 GNF
5 GEL16027.20000 GNF
10 GEL32054.40000 GNF
20 GEL64108.80000 GNF
50 GEL160272.00000 GNF
100 GEL320544.00000 GNF
250 GEL801360.00000 GNF
500 GEL1602720.00000 GNF
1000 GEL3205440.00000 GNF
2000 GEL6410880.00000 GNF
5000 GEL16027200.00000 GNF
10000 GEL32054400.00000 GNF