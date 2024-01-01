Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert GNF to EGP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = E£0.005747 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
GNF to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 GNF to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00580.0058
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00570.0056
Change1.82%1.19%
1 GNF to EGP stats

The performance of GNF to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0058 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for GNF to EGP was 1.82.

The performance of GNF to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0056. The change for GNF to EGP was 1.19.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0.00575 EGP
5 GNF0.02874 EGP
10 GNF0.05747 EGP
20 GNF0.11494 EGP
50 GNF0.28735 EGP
100 GNF0.57471 EGP
250 GNF1.43677 EGP
500 GNF2.87354 EGP
1000 GNF5.74707 EGP
2000 GNF11.49414 EGP
5000 GNF28.73535 EGP
10000 GNF57.47070 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP174.00200 GNF
5 EGP870.01000 GNF
10 EGP1,740.02000 GNF
20 EGP3,480.04000 GNF
50 EGP8,700.10000 GNF
100 EGP17,400.20000 GNF
250 EGP43,500.50000 GNF
500 EGP87,001.00000 GNF
1000 EGP174,002.00000 GNF
2000 EGP348,004.00000 GNF
5000 EGP870,010.00000 GNF
10000 EGP1,740,020.00000 GNF