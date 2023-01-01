10 Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert GNF to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 gnf
0.04 egp

1.00000 GNF = 0.00360 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.048787.22851.435781.657370.9652518.5054
1GBP1.1530711.20925100.5831.655581.91111.11321.3384
1USD0.953550.826959183.17771.36911.58040.9204517.646
1INR0.01146410.009942070.012022510.01645990.01900030.01106610.212148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0.00360 EGP
5 GNF0.01799 EGP
10 GNF0.03599 EGP
20 GNF0.07198 EGP
50 GNF0.17995 EGP
100 GNF0.35989 EGP
250 GNF0.89973 EGP
500 GNF1.79946 EGP
1000 GNF3.59892 EGP
2000 GNF7.19784 EGP
5000 GNF17.99460 EGP
10000 GNF35.98920 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP277.86100 GNF
5 EGP1389.30500 GNF
10 EGP2778.61000 GNF
20 EGP5557.22000 GNF
50 EGP13893.05000 GNF
100 EGP27786.10000 GNF
250 EGP69465.25000 GNF
500 EGP138930.50000 GNF
1000 EGP277861.00000 GNF
2000 EGP555722.00000 GNF
5000 EGP1389305.00000 GNF
10000 EGP2778610.00000 GNF