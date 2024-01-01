Guinean francs to Czech korunas today

Convert GNF to CZK at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = Kč0.002772 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 GNF to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00270.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change2.28%5.52%
View full history

1 GNF to CZK stats

The performance of GNF to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for GNF to CZK was 2.28.

The performance of GNF to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for GNF to CZK was 5.52.

Track market ratesView GNF to CZK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3611.4781.6220.93621.305
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9441.12225.528
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.119
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GNF0.00277 CZK
5 GNF0.01386 CZK
10 GNF0.02772 CZK
20 GNF0.05543 CZK
50 GNF0.13859 CZK
100 GNF0.27717 CZK
250 GNF0.69293 CZK
500 GNF1.38586 CZK
1000 GNF2.77172 CZK
2000 GNF5.54344 CZK
5000 GNF13.85860 CZK
10000 GNF27.71720 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guinean Franc
1 CZK360.78600 GNF
5 CZK1,803.93000 GNF
10 CZK3,607.86000 GNF
20 CZK7,215.72000 GNF
50 CZK18,039.30000 GNF
100 CZK36,078.60000 GNF
250 CZK90,196.50000 GNF
500 CZK180,393.00000 GNF
1000 CZK360,786.00000 GNF
2000 CZK721,572.00000 GNF
5000 CZK1,803,930.00000 GNF
10000 CZK3,607,860.00000 GNF