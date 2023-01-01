500 Guinean francs to Czech korunas

Convert GNF to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
1.36 czk

1.00000 GNF = 0.00271 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GNF to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.0489587.25431.436381.657890.9654518.5116
1GBP1.1528711.2094100.6011.656091.911491.1130421.3431
1USD0.953350.826856183.18251.369351.580530.920417.6477
1INR0.01146080.009940270.012021810.0164620.01900070.01106480.212156

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GNF0.00271 CZK
5 GNF0.01357 CZK
10 GNF0.02714 CZK
20 GNF0.05429 CZK
50 GNF0.13572 CZK
100 GNF0.27145 CZK
250 GNF0.67862 CZK
500 GNF1.35725 CZK
1000 GNF2.71449 CZK
2000 GNF5.42898 CZK
5000 GNF13.57245 CZK
10000 GNF27.14490 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guinean Franc
1 CZK368.39300 GNF
5 CZK1841.96500 GNF
10 CZK3683.93000 GNF
20 CZK7367.86000 GNF
50 CZK18419.65000 GNF
100 CZK36839.30000 GNF
250 CZK92098.25000 GNF
500 CZK184196.50000 GNF
1000 CZK368393.00000 GNF
2000 CZK736786.00000 GNF
5000 CZK1841965.00000 GNF
10000 CZK3683930.00000 GNF