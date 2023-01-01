1 Guinean franc to Czech korunas

Convert GNF to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 czk

1.00000 GNF = 0.00272 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:13 UTC
GNF to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GNF0.00272 CZK
5 GNF0.01358 CZK
10 GNF0.02715 CZK
20 GNF0.05430 CZK
50 GNF0.13576 CZK
100 GNF0.27151 CZK
250 GNF0.67878 CZK
500 GNF1.35756 CZK
1000 GNF2.71512 CZK
2000 GNF5.43024 CZK
5000 GNF13.57560 CZK
10000 GNF27.15120 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guinean Franc
1 CZK368.30800 GNF
5 CZK1841.54000 GNF
10 CZK3683.08000 GNF
20 CZK7366.16000 GNF
50 CZK18415.40000 GNF
100 CZK36830.80000 GNF
250 CZK92077.00000 GNF
500 CZK184154.00000 GNF
1000 CZK368308.00000 GNF
2000 CZK736616.00000 GNF
5000 CZK1841540.00000 GNF
10000 CZK3683080.00000 GNF