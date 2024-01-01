1 Czech koruna to Guinean francs

1 czk
364 gnf

1.00000 CZK = 364.00400 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guinean Franc
1 CZK364.00400 GNF
5 CZK1820.02000 GNF
10 CZK3640.04000 GNF
20 CZK7280.08000 GNF
50 CZK18200.20000 GNF
100 CZK36400.40000 GNF
250 CZK91001.00000 GNF
500 CZK182002.00000 GNF
1000 CZK364004.00000 GNF
2000 CZK728008.00000 GNF
5000 CZK1820020.00000 GNF
10000 CZK3640040.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GNF0.00275 CZK
5 GNF0.01374 CZK
10 GNF0.02747 CZK
20 GNF0.05494 CZK
50 GNF0.13736 CZK
100 GNF0.27472 CZK
250 GNF0.68680 CZK
500 GNF1.37361 CZK
1000 GNF2.74722 CZK
2000 GNF5.49444 CZK
5000 GNF13.73610 CZK
10000 GNF27.47220 CZK